Aylmer Fernandes, Aryan Mehta strike as Campion win U-8 MSSA football

Updated on: 04 March,2023 09:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Gordon D’Costa | sports@mid-day.com

The Campion lads repeatedly raided the Don Bosco goal and though goalkeeper Sean Dilwarnijad made some timely saves, he was unfortunate to concede twice

The victorious Campion team at Azad Maidan. Pic/Atul Kamble


Campion School (Colaba) reasserted their dominance, registering an authoritative 2-0 win over Don Bosco (Matunga) in the boys’ U-8 Div-I final of the MSSA inter-school football tournament at Azad Maidan on Friday.


Aylmer Fernandes and Aryan Mehta, both seven-year-olds, scored a goal each to ensure Campion emerged worthy champions and completed a grand double. Last week, Campion had beaten Cathedral & John Connon (Fort) by a similar scoreline in the five-a-side final. 



The Campion lads repeatedly raided the Don Bosco goal and though goalkeeper Sean Dilwarnijad made some timely saves, he was unfortunate to concede twice. Earlier, in the third-place encounter, St Mary’s ICSE (Mazgaon) defeated Cathedral & John Connon (Fort) 6-1 to win the bronze medal.


