Hoop, hoop, hurray for St Anthony’s girls and VIBGYOR boys

Updated on: 03 March,2023 09:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Gordon D’Costa | sports@mid-day.com

Inspired by the energetic Riya Maroly, who scored all the three baskets, St Anthony’s eased past Bombay Scot 6-1 to clinch the Taramati Rao Trophy. For the Mahim school girls Devashi Jain converted one free throw

The victorious St Anthony’s High School girls


St Anthony’s High School (Chembur) and VIBGYOR High (Goregaon) underlined their supremacy, winning the girls’ and boys’ U-9 titles respectively in the MSSA inter-school basketball tournament at the Schools Sports Centre, Azad Maidan, on Thursday. At the receiving end was Bombay Scottish (Mahim), who lost in both the finals.


Inspired by the energetic Riya Maroly, who scored all the three baskets, St Anthony’s eased past Bombay Scot 6-1 to clinch the Taramati Rao Trophy. For the Mahim school girls Devashi Jain converted one free throw.



VIBGYOR High boys at Azad Maidan yesterday. Pics/Atul KambleVIBGYOR High boys at Azad Maidan yesterday. Pics/Atul Kamble


In the afternoon, a dominant VIBGYOR did not concede a single basket as they charged to a convincing 14-0 win over Bombay Scottish to lift the William Dias Trophy.

VIBGYOR scored two baskets in the first quarter and added one more in the second to lead 6-0 at the break. They turned the heat on their opponents in the third quarter, converting four baskets to sit pretty with a 14-0 lead. The Scottish boys put up a better display in the final quarter, but somehow could not find the hoop. Johan Joshua, Hrian Sheth and Shiv Rathi combined well and scored four points each while Maaz Attari added one basket to complete the win for VIBGYOR.

Riya and VIBGYOR’s play-maker Aryaveer Kar were presented the MVP (Most Valuable Player) award, that carried a cash prize of Rs 2,500 each.

Earlier in the girls’ third-place match, Don Bosco International School (Matunga) defeated Yashodham High School (Goregaon) 8-2. 
Don Bosco’s leading scorers were Michelle Mathew (four points), Kyra Hulyalkar (three points) and Nysha Nagpal (one  point). Levona Pal scored the lone basket (two points) for the Goregaon girls.

Cathedral & John Connon (Fort) won the boys’ third-place encounter, getting the better of VIBGYOR High (Malad) by a narrow 3-2 margin. Jay Kapur (two points) and Suveer Chand (one point)scored for Cathedral, while Vihaan V scored the two points for VIBGYOR.

