Barca president denies making payments to influence referees

“I have documentation that show that there have never been any payments that directly attempt to sway results in sporting competitions,” he said

Joan Laporta. Pic/AFP

FC Barcelona President Joan Laporta held a press conference to explain the ongoing scandal around the payments of over seven million euros that the club made to the former vice-president of the Spanish Referee’s Federation Enriquez Negreira.

