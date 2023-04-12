Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Robert Lewandowski Hope to play with Messi at Barcelona next season

Robert Lewandowski: Hope to play with Messi at Barcelona next season

Updated on: 12 April,2023 07:38 AM IST  |  Barcelona
The 35-year-old Argentine World Cup winner left Barca in 2021 when the club could not afford to renew his contract and his PSG deal expires in June

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski said he would love Lionel Messi to return to the Catalan club from Paris Saint-Germain this summer, speaking at a charity event on Tuesday. 


The 35-year-old Argentine World Cup winner left Barca in 2021 when the club could not afford to renew his contract and his PSG deal expires in June.



Amid whistles from PSG supporters who see Messi as a symbol of the club’s mistakes in chasing star signings instead of building a competitive team, Barcelona are openly courting the forward. 


“Messi belongs to Barca and if he returns it would be something incredible,” said Lewandowski. “We know that his place is here, in Barcelona. I don’t know what will happen, but I hope that next season we can play together.” 

