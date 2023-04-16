Gavi would be happiest staying at Barca: Xavi amid speculation over Chelsea interest

Gavi signed a contract renewal with Barcelona until 2026 in September but because of the club’s financial difficulties, they have not been able to register it with La Liga

Xavi Hernandez

Xavi Hernandez believes young Barcelona midfielder Gavi would be happiest staying at the club, amid speculation he could leave in the summer, the Catalan coach said.

Gavi signed a contract renewal with Barcelona until 2026 in September but because of the club’s financial difficulties, they have not been able to register it with La Liga.

That means Gavi remains on his previous deal, which is set to expire in June. “I think that Gavi would not be as happy at any other team than he is at Barca,” said Xavi.

