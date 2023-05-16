Breaking News
Barcelona to ‘do everything possible’ to sign Lionel Messi

Updated on: 16 May,2023 08:59 AM IST  |  Barcelona
AFP |

Lionel Messi. Pic/AFP

Barcelona president Joan Laporta said on Monday the club will “do everything possible” to bring Argentine superstar Lionel Messi back in the close season. 


In the early hours of Monday morning after Barcelona won 4-2 at Espanyol to clinch La Liga, Laporta said on Twitch that “we will do everything possible” to sign Messi. 



Also Read: Barcelona end four-year wait to regain Spanish title


The Paris Saint-Germain forward is set to leave in the summer when his contract expires.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

