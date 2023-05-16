Barcelona to ‘do everything possible’ to sign Lionel Messi

In the early hours of Monday morning after Barcelona won 4-2 at Espanyol to clinch La Liga, Laporta said on Twitch that “we will do everything possible” to sign Messi.

Lionel Messi. Pic/AFP

Barcelona president Joan Laporta said on Monday the club will “do everything possible” to bring Argentine superstar Lionel Messi back in the close season.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward is set to leave in the summer when his contract expires.

