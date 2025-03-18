Barcelona rally late to beat Atletico Madrid 4-2

Barcelona have a game in hand on the champions with both sides level on 60 points, while Atletico trail the top two by four points

Barcelona’s Ferran Torres (left) exults after scoring his team’s fourth goal against Atletico Madrid on Sunday. Pic/Getty images

Barcelona battled back from two goals down to beat Atletico Madrid 4-2 and land an important blow in the Spanish title race on Sunday.

Lamine Yamal struck in the 92nd minute and Ferran Torres in the 98th to help take the Catalans back top of the table after Real Madrid beat Villarreal on Saturday to briefly claim pole position. Earlier, Julian Alvarez and Alexander Sorloth put Atletico ahead before Robert Lewandowski and Torres hit back for the Catalans.

Barcelona have a game in hand on the champions with both sides level on 60 points, while Atletico trail the top two by four points.

“How we play, the confidence we have, it’s really good to see,” said Flick, whose team are fighting for a potential treble.

“We will try everything to win trophies, the match today gives us more confidence,” he added.

