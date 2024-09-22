Bayern Munich beats Werder Bremen 5-0 for latest big win under new coach Kompany

Bayern has 20 goals in only its last three games after beating Holstein Kiel 6-1 last week and demolishing Dinamo Zagreb 9-2 in the Champions League on Tuesday

Bayern Munich's French midfielder Michael Olise celebrates with Bayern Munich's Canadian defender Alphonso Davies (C) followed by Bayern Munich's English forward Harry Kane after scoring the 0-4 goal during the German first division Bundesliga football match between SV Werder Bremen and FC Bayern Munich in Bremen, northern Germany. Pic/AFP

Michael Olise scored twice and Harry Kane scored his 10th club goal of the season as Bayern Munich brushed aside Werder Bremen 5-0 for its latest big win on Saturday.

Bayern has 20 goals in only its last three games after beating Holstein Kiel 6-1 last week and demolishing Dinamo Zagreb 9-2 in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Vincent Kompany. Pic/AFP

It was Bayern's sixth win in six games in all competitions under new coach Vincent Kompany, and comes ahead of playing Bundesliga champion Bayer Leverkusen next week. Bayern has 16 goals and three conceded from its four Bundesliga games.

Also on Saturday, Vincenzo Grifo scored twice as Freiburg beat Heidenheim 3-0 for its third win in four league games. Union Berlin won 2-1 against Hoffenheim, which has lost three in a row.

Promoted Holstein Kiel earned its first top-division point when Shuto Machino's 89th-minute goal salvaged a 2-2 draw at Bochum.

Eintracht Frankfurt hosted Borussia Moenchengladbach later Saturday.

