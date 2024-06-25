How Belgium fare most likely depends on their ability to convert chances, with Lukaku having three goals disallowed already in Germany after VAR interventions

Kevin De Bruyne

Listen to this article Belgium aim high as Group E locked in 4-way battle x 00:00

Belgium head into their final Group E game against Ukraine at Euro 2024 looking to grab top spot in a section where all four teams—including Romania and Slovakia—are level on three points.

It is the first time in the tournament’s history each team in the same group has had the same number of points going into the last round of games. Belgium brushed off a surprise 1-0 loss to Slovakia in their opening match by beating Romania 2-0 as Kevin De Bruyne delivered a timely masterclass with his team at risk of another early elimination.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is still work to be done in Stuttgart for Belgium, who saw key members of a golden generation move on after the country’s group-stage exit at the 2022 World Cup. But with De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku still around, coach Domenico Tedesco is confident his team can go far if they get through to the knockout phase. “We have an extreme amount of potential,” Tedesco said after the Romania game.

How Belgium fare most likely depends on their ability to convert chances, with Lukaku having three goals disallowed already in Germany after VAR interventions.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever