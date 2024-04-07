Dani Rodriguez sent Mallorca ahead in the first half, but Oihan Sancet levelled soon after the break and the sides could not be separated until penalties

Listen to this article Bilbao defeat Real Mallorca to clinch Copa del Rey x 00:00

Athletic Bilbao ended a 40-year wait to win the Copa del Rey by beating Real Mallorca 4-2 on penalties on Saturday following a 1-1 draw after extra time. The Basque side lifted the trophy for the 24th time, behind only 31-time winners Barcelona, as they edged underdogs Mallorca at La Cartuja stadium in Seville.

Dani Rodriguez sent Mallorca ahead in the first half, but Oihan Sancet levelled soon after the break and the sides could not be separated until penalties. Athletic goalkeeper Julen Agirrezabala saved Manu Morlanes’ penalty and Mallorca’s Nemanja Radonjic lashed another spot kick over the bar, with Athletic converting all four of theirs to triumph. Alex Berenguer stroked home the winning penalty to spark wild celebrations among the hordes of travelling Basque support.

