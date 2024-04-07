Breaking News
Bilbao defeat Real Mallorca to clinch Copa del Rey
Bilbao defeat Real Mallorca to clinch Copa del Rey

Updated on: 08 April,2024 07:50 AM IST  |  Seville
Dani Rodriguez sent Mallorca ahead in the first half, but Oihan Sancet levelled soon after the break and the sides could not be separated until penalties

Athletic Bilbao ended a 40-year wait to win the Copa del Rey by beating Real Mallorca 4-2 on penalties on Saturday following a 1-1 draw after extra time. The Basque side lifted the trophy for the 24th time, behind only 31-time winners Barcelona, as they edged underdogs Mallorca at La Cartuja stadium in Seville.


Also Read: Nagal becomes first Indian to enter main draw in 42 years


Dani Rodriguez sent Mallorca ahead in the first half, but Oihan Sancet levelled soon after the break and the sides could not be separated until penalties. Athletic goalkeeper Julen Agirrezabala saved Manu Morlanes’ penalty and Mallorca’s Nemanja Radonjic lashed another spot kick over the bar, with Athletic converting all four of theirs to triumph. Alex Berenguer stroked home the winning penalty to spark wild celebrations among the hordes of travelling Basque support.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

