Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Nagal becomes first Indian to enter main draw in 42 years
Updated on: 08 April,2024 07:45 AM IST  |  Monte Carlo
PTI |

Sumit Nagal became the first Indian to enter the Monte Carlo Masters singles main draw in 42 years, beating Facundo Diaz Acosta of Argentina in a three-setter in the final qualifying round here on Sunday.


Nagal, ranked 95th in the world, defeated his World No.  55 rival 7-5, 2-6, 6-2 in a gruelling match that lasted two hours and 25 minutes.


Also Read: Arteta lauds Arsenal’s spirit after victory at Brighton


In the first round of the main draw, he will meet world number 35 Matteo Arnaldi of Italy in the clay court tournament.

The 26-year-old Nagal was following the footsteps of the legendary Ramesh Krishnan, who had made it to the main draw of the same tournament in 1982.

Nagal had beaten World No. 63 Flavio Cobolli of Italy 6-2, 6-3 in the first round of qualifying event.

