Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane celebrates his hat-trick against Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday. Pics/Getty Images

Harry Kane scored four goals, including three penalties, as Bayern Munich beat Dinamo Zagreb 9-2 at home on Tuesday—becoming the first team to score nine goals in a Champions League match.

Surpasses Rooney’s mark

Kane opened the scoring from the spot after 19 minutes and a second-half hat trick took him to 33 Champions League goals, the most of any Englishman as he overtook Wayne Rooney’s mark of 30.

The comfortable scoreline masked a difficult period after the break when Bayern lost goalkeeper Manuel Neuer to injury and Zagreb rallied, scoring two goals in two minutes to cut the gap to 3-2 after five second-half minutes.

Former Crystal Palace forward Michael Olise scored a brace on his Champions League debut while Raphael Guerreiro, Leroy Sane and Leon Goretzka also grabbed goals for Bayern. “An amazing game—a bit of a crazy game,” Kane told DAZN.

“It’s the first time I’ve scored three [penalties] in a game. That doesn’t happen at all really. I practice my penalties, I have a good routine but to be honest I didn’t really know what to do for the third one, but thankfully I was able to put it away.” Kane said Bayern “got away with” their second-half lapse but “against the top opposition we can get punished for that, so we need to sort that out.”

Record-breaking win

Bayern boss Vincent Kompany toasted a record-breaking win on his debut as a Champions League coach. “I’m just happy for the lads. They scored the goals, I didn’t score any,” a smiling Kompany told DAZN.

The former Manchester City captain praised his side’s mentality, saying: “We conceded two goals but we stayed calm. It’s not ideal—I know already what happened and how we need to work on it. We need to have more control but that will come.”

The six-time Champions League winners had won every one of their past 20 opening matches in the competition dating back to 2002-03. The score is one goal better than Bayern’s record 8-2 win over Barcelona in the quarter-finals of the competition in 2020.

