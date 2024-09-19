Breaking News
Nine killed dead, 300 injured in new wave of explosions in Lebanon
Ganesh Visarjan: More than two lakh idols immersed in Mumbai during festival
Fulfill our demands in four days: Manoj Jarange to Maharashtra govt
BJP MP Anil Bonde booked over 'Rahul Gandhi's tongue should be singed' remarks
Bodies of couple, 10-year-old daughter found in their home in Nashik
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Bit of a crazy game

‘Bit of a crazy game’

Updated on: 19 September,2024 08:12 AM IST  |  Munich
AFP |

Top

After netting four in Bayern’s 9-2 decimation of Dinamo Zagreb, Harry Kane especially thrilled to score three penalties in a match for the first time; takes UCL tally to 33—most by any Englishman

‘Bit of a crazy game’

Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane celebrates his hat-trick against Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday. Pics/Getty Images

Listen to this article
‘Bit of a crazy game’
x
00:00

Harry Kane scored four goals, including three penalties, as Bayern Munich beat Dinamo Zagreb 9-2 at home on Tuesday—becoming the first team to score nine goals in a Champions League match. 


Surpasses Rooney’s mark



Kane opened the scoring from the spot after 19 minutes and a second-half hat trick took him to 33 Champions League goals, the most of any Englishman as he overtook Wayne Rooney’s mark of 30.


The comfortable scoreline masked a difficult period after the break when Bayern lost goalkeeper Manuel Neuer to injury and Zagreb rallied, scoring two goals in two minutes to cut the gap to 3-2 after five second-half minutes. 

Also Read: Mbappe’s Real happy! Strikes on Champions League debut

Former Crystal Palace forward Michael Olise scored a brace on his Champions League debut while Raphael Guerreiro, Leroy Sane and Leon Goretzka also grabbed goals for Bayern. “An amazing game—a bit of a crazy game,” Kane told DAZN. 

“It’s the first time I’ve scored three [penalties] in a game. That doesn’t happen at all really. I practice my penalties, I have a good routine but to be honest I didn’t really know what to do for the third one, but thankfully I was able to put it away.”  Kane said Bayern “got away with” their second-half lapse but “against the top opposition we can get punished for that, so we need to sort that out.”

Record-breaking win

Bayern boss Vincent Kompany toasted a record-breaking win on his debut as a Champions League coach. “I’m just happy for the lads. They scored the goals, I didn’t score any,” a smiling Kompany told DAZN. 

The former Manchester City captain praised his side’s mentality, saying: “We conceded two goals but we stayed calm. It’s not ideal—I know already what happened and how we need to work on it. We need to have more control but that will come.” 

The six-time Champions League winners had won every one of their past 20 opening matches in the competition dating back to 2002-03. The score is one goal better than Bayern’s record 8-2 win over Barcelona in the quarter-finals of the competition in 2020.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

champions league uefa champions league Bayern Munich Harry Kane manchester city sports news football

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK