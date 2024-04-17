Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC notice to Metro contractors over property tax default
Mumbai: ‘Hawkers just a source of income for you!’
Salman Khan house firing case: Did gunmen want police to find them?
Mumbai: Film industry worker kills himself 20 days after brother’s suicide
Mumbai: Peek into swanky news Breach Candy Hospital wing
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Boss Pochettino on Chelsea penalty fiasco Its a shame
<< Back to Elections 2024

Boss Pochettino on Chelsea penalty fiasco: 'It’s a shame'

Updated on: 17 April,2024 08:37 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Top

“It’s a shame. I was telling the players. We had a meeting with all the staff, I told them this is the last time I accept this type of behaviour,” said Pochettino

Boss Pochettino on Chelsea penalty fiasco: 'It’s a shame'

Mauricio Pochettino

Listen to this article
Boss Pochettino on Chelsea penalty fiasco: 'It’s a shame'
x
00:00

Mauricio Pochettino said on Monday he will not accept seeing his players squabble over penalty duties after his biggest win as Chelsea boss was marred by teammates fighting to take a spot-kick. 


Cole Palmer eventually took responsiblity to score his fourth goal in a 6-0 rout of Everton on to move the Blues to within three points of the Premier League’s top six. However, a night to savour for Pochettino was soured by Noni Madueke and Nicolas Jackson having to be forcibly removed by captain Conor Gallagher to allow Palmer to continue his perfect record from the spot this season with the score at 4-0. 


“It’s a shame. I was telling the players. We had a meeting with all the staff, I told them this is the last time I accept this type of behaviour,” said Pochettino.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

chelsea english premier league football sports news Sports Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK