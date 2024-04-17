Boss Pochettino on Chelsea penalty fiasco: 'It’s a shame'

“It’s a shame. I was telling the players. We had a meeting with all the staff, I told them this is the last time I accept this type of behaviour,” said Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino said on Monday he will not accept seeing his players squabble over penalty duties after his biggest win as Chelsea boss was marred by teammates fighting to take a spot-kick.

Cole Palmer eventually took responsiblity to score his fourth goal in a 6-0 rout of Everton on to move the Blues to within three points of the Premier League’s top six. However, a night to savour for Pochettino was soured by Noni Madueke and Nicolas Jackson having to be forcibly removed by captain Conor Gallagher to allow Palmer to continue his perfect record from the spot this season with the score at 4-0.

“It’s a shame. I was telling the players. We had a meeting with all the staff, I told them this is the last time I accept this type of behaviour,” said Pochettino.

