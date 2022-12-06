Brazil football star Adriano splits from wife after just 24 days of marriage

×
Updated on: 06 December,2022 09:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Adriano is believed to have had an argument with Mesquita after he went to visit friends in Penha (south Brazil), to watch the national team play Switzerland (Nov 28) at the Qatar World Cup

Adriano with Micaela Mesquita


Brazil football great Adriano has reportedly split from wife Micaela Mesquita just 24 days after getting married. Adriano, 40, tied the knot with hairdresser Mesquita, 25, last month. The pair had enjoyed a whirlwind romance before having a low-key wedding—they shared this picture (right) of themselves signing official papers on Instagram.


According to Brazilian news website, Extra Globo, the couple have separated. The website claims that the couple had planned to have an intimate party with friends and family this weekend, but they did not go ahead. 



Adriano is believed to have had an argument with Mesquita after he went to visit friends in Penha (south Brazil), to watch the national team play Switzerland (Nov 28) at the Qatar World Cup. 

He returned home two days later and had a feud over his whereabouts. They have now stopped following each other on social media and Mesquita has no pictures of the former footballer on her social media account. 

