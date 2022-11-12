Brazil football great Adriano weds hairdresser Micaela Mesquita

×
Updated on: 12 November,2022 08:44 AM IST  |  Mumbai
According to The Sun, the couple had planned to have a civil ceremony on November 30 with a celebration party for family and close friends three days later. However, they surprised their fans and near and dear ones by changing the date to November 9 instead

Adriano with girlfriend Micaela Mesquita


Brazil and Inter Milan football great Adriano, 40, got married to hairdresser girlfriend, Micaela Mesquita, 25, on Wednesday after a whirlwind romance. 
Mesquita has been the Brazilian star’s girlfriend on at least four occasions in the past. Mesquita shared this picture on Instagram as they signed their official marriage documents, and wrote: “Married at last.” 


According to The Sun, the couple had planned to have a civil ceremony on November 30 with a celebration party for family and close friends three days later. However, they surprised their fans and near and dear ones by changing the date to November 9 instead.


