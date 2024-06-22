Brazil legend Pele’s Mother, 101, no more

Arantes was 17 when she gave birth to her first child on October 23, 1940, a baby who would grow up to be widely considered the greatest footballer of all time

Celeste Arantes, the mother of Brazilian football legend Pele, has died aged 101, outliving her famous son by 18 months, the family announced on Friday.

Arantes was 17 when she gave birth to her first child on October 23, 1940, a baby who would grow up to be widely considered the greatest footballer of all time.

“Rest in peace, grandma,” Pele’s eldest son Edinho wrote on Instagram with a photo of him hugging his grandmother. No details were given on the cause of death. According to local media, Arantes had been hospitalised for eight days.

