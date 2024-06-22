Breaking News
Maharashtra: NEET-UG paper leak case reaches state
Mumbai: Woman killed, two injured by learner driver in Kandivali identified
Mumbai: WR to deploy drain drones to tackle waterlogging on tracks this year
Mumbai: Man accused of assaulting minor boys gets bail; HC rules out sexual intent
Maharashtra weather update: Heavy rain and gusty winds likely this week
shot-button
World Cup World Cup
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Brazil legend Peles Mother 101 no more

Brazil legend Pele’s Mother, 101, no more

Updated on: 23 June,2024 08:53 AM IST  |  Rio de Janeiro
AFP |

Top

Arantes was 17 when she gave birth to her first child on October 23, 1940, a baby who would grow up to be widely considered the greatest footballer of all time

Brazil legend Pele’s Mother, 101, no more

Pele. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Brazil legend Pele’s Mother, 101, no more
x
00:00

Celeste Arantes, the mother of Brazilian football legend Pele, has died aged 101, outliving her famous son by 18 months, the family announced on Friday. 


Arantes was 17 when she gave birth to her first child on October 23, 1940, a baby who would grow up to be widely considered the greatest footballer of all time. 


“Rest in peace, grandma,” Pele’s eldest son Edinho wrote on Instagram with a photo of him hugging his grandmother. No details were given on the cause of death. According to local media, Arantes had been hospitalised for eight days.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Pele brazil football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK