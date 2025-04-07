Woman and her husband file complaint with the police after delivery app officials fail to take action despite assurance; according to the police, the woman had ordered some items from a food delivery app

The VP Road police apprehended a food delivery agent for allegedly sexually harassing a 28-year-old woman in the Girgaum area at her doorstep on March 21. According to the police, the woman had ordered some items from a food delivery app.

As the woman opened the door to receive the order, the delivery agent dropped his pants and flashed her,” a police officer told mid-day. The distressed woman told her husband about the incident and he caught the delivery agent in the lobby while the latter was waiting for the lift. “The woman’s husband and the accused had a physical altercation. However, the accused managed to flee after pushing him,” the officer said.



Following the incident the couple got in touch with the customer care department of the food delivery app and complained about the agent. The couple was assured that appropriate action would be initiated against the delivery agent but nothing was done. Subsequently, the couple approached the VP Road police station and registered an official FIR in the matter.

The VP Road police identified and arrested the delivery partner from the Gamdevi area. “On April 4, the accused was arrested near Kennedy Bridge in Gamdevi. He was identified as Shahrukh Shaikh Mohammad Shaikh,” the officer said. Shaikh, 29, is a resident of Chembur and has been booked under Section 75 (sexual harassment) and other relevant sections of the BNS.

Man arrested for flashing at woman in public after video goes viral

In 2024, a 27-year-old man was arrested by the Gamdevi police from Agra for allegedly flashing at a woman in a public place. The incident came to light after the victim’s friend posted a video of the act on social media. Acting on the video, the police traced the victim, registered a case, and tracked down the accused in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, where he had fled following the incident.

According to the police, on November 30, 2024, a 20-year-old woman was traveling in a shared taxi from Cumballa Hill to Grant Road Railway Station when an unidentified man, aged between 20 and 25, followed her and committed an obscene act by touching his private parts and shaking them inappropriately while staring at her. The incident caused significant distress and embarrassment to the woman, prompting her to file a police complaint.