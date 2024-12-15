A 27-year-old man from Agra was arrested by Gamdevi police for allegedly flashing at a woman in a shared taxi, an act that was captured in a viral video. The police tracked him down using social media and CCTV footage.

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Mumbai: Man arrested for flashing at woman in public after video goes viral x 00:00

A 27-year-old man has been arrested by the Gamdevi police from Agra for allegedly flashing at a woman in a public place. The incident came to light after the victim’s friend posted a video of the act on social media. Acting on the video, the police traced the victim, registered a case, and tracked down the accused in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, where he had fled following the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, on November 30, a 20-year-old woman was traveling in a shared taxi from Kambala Hill to Grant Road Railway Station when an unidentified man, aged between 20 and 25, followed her and committed an obscene act by touching his private parts and shaking them inappropriately while staring at her. The incident caused significant distress and embarrassment to the woman, prompting her to file a police complaint.

The investigating officer, Police Sub-Inspector Ankush Chougule, stated that the complaint was registered after the video surfaced online on December 11, 2024. Upon instructions from senior officers, an immediate investigation was launched by the Gamdevi Police Station team.

Investigation and arrest

“Using technical analysis of the video uploaded on social media, the police traced and recorded the statement of the complainant. Following her statement, an FIR was promptly registered, and multiple teams were formed to identify and apprehend the accused,” said Mohit Garg, DCP, Zone 02.

“The investigation involved scanning extensive CCTV footage from the area, which helped track the accused’s movements. The accused, identified as Dindayal Motiram Singh (27), had fled to his native village in Bamnaitala, Agra district, Uttar Pradesh,” Garg added.

A team from Gamdevi Police Station was dispatched to Agra, where Singh was located and apprehended. He was subsequently brought to Mumbai and will be produced in court.

Accused background

Preliminary inquiries revealed that Singh had been residing in Sion Koliwada for the past 10 years. He worked as a farsan (snack) vendor, operating in areas such as Colaba, Grant Road, and Breach Candy.