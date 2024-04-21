Mumbai: Gamdevi Police register case against reputed college treasurer accused of molesting principal

The incident came to light when the victim approached the police station to file an FIR against the accused

The Gamdevi police have registered a case against the treasurer of a reputed college following allegations of molestation against the principal of a South Mumbai college.

The incident came to light when the victim approached the police station to file an FIR against the accused.

"The principal of a reputed college approached us, and we registered a case against the accused under section 354. We will soon apprehend the accused," stated DCP Zone 2 Mohit Kumar Garg.

According to the police, the alleged accused, who is approximately 60 years old and serves as the treasurer of the college, allegedly grabbed the victim's hands without her consent and then pushed her during a meeting on April 19.

The Gamdevi police registered a case against the treasurer under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which pertains to assault or criminal force on a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty.