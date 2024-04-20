Breaking News
Mumbai: Two minor girls injured after being hit by speeding vehicle near Mahalaxmi temple

Updated on: 20 April,2024 08:08 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

The incident took place on Saturday morning when a reckless vehicle collided with them as they were crossing the road near the temple. Both girls have been admitted to Nair Hospital

Two teenage girls were injured in a tragic accident near Mumbai's Mahalaxmi temple. The incident took place on Saturday morning when a reckless vehicle collided with them as they were crossing the road near the temple. Both girls have been admitted to Nair Hospital, and their current condition remains unknown.


CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced online, showing the girls manoeuvring through heavy traffic when a speeding car hits them, causing them to be thrown into the air before landing on the road. The car, identified as a yellow sedan, quickly flees the scene. Information regarding the vehicle involved in the accident remains limited at this time.


The injured girls, identified as Aishani Jadhav (14) and Janhavi Kanojia (14), are currently undergoing medical treatment. Sushiben Shah, Chairperson of the Maharashtra Commission for Protection of Child Rights and spokesperson for the Shiv Sena, has taken notice of the incident and intends to visit Nair Hospital on Saturday evening to inquire about the severity of the girls' injuries.


