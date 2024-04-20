Breaking News
Mumbai: BJP leader Kirit Somaiya visits Eastern Express Highway after 50 full-grown trees allegedly killed by advertisers and builders

Updated on: 20 April,2024 07:42 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

The incident came to light when Mid-Day reported that approximately 50 trees had been killed by advertisers and builders

Mumbai: BJP leader Kirit Somaiya visits Eastern Express Highway after 50 full-grown trees allegedly killed by advertisers and builders

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya

After Mid Day's report, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya visited the spot on the Eastern Expressway and subsequently wrote a letter to the BMC, urging for an investigation into the matter.


The incident came to light when Mid-Day reported that approximately 50 trees had been killed by advertisers and builders.


"Following his visit to the spot, Kirit Somaiya wrote a letter to the Additional Commissioner of the BMC, emphasising the necessity for a thorough investigation into the matter. He further demanded that the police should also conduct an inquiry into the incident.


As per records, this year three separate incidents of poisoning and chopping trees have been reported in which over 55 trees have been discreetly killed, and no one has been arrested to date. The first FIR was registered in January with the Pant Nagar police, where nine trees along the EEH were chopped down by a builder as they were coming in the way of his under-construction project. Though the cops have registered a case, no action has been taken against the builder. 

In the second incident reported six months ago the Vikhroli police registered a case against an anonymous person for chopping another six trees, and the cops have not bothered to arrest anyone in this case to date.

