Mumbai: Man dies after being hit by bus; driver booked

The LT Marg police station has registered an FIR against the BEST Bus driver who allegedly collided with an unidentified victim, resulting in his death.

According to the police, on January 17, the driver allegedly collided with the man. Subsequently, the police took him to GT Hospital, where he was declared dead after receiving initial treatment.

"Upon receiving a call reporting a man lying unconscious near Vardhanman Chowk, we dispatched a team to the scene. The man was transported to the hospital, where he received initial treatment and was subsequently pronounced dead," said an officer.

"After inquiries in the nearby area, passersby informed us that a bus had collided with the man. One witness reported seeing the unidentified man crossing the road near the turning near Metro Junction when the incident occurred. We identified the bus and proceeded to register an FIR against the driver," said the officer.

The driver was identified as Ashish Salunke (24) by the police. However, the victim remains unidentified. "We are yet to identify the victim. We are circulating photos of the victim, hoping that he will be identified soon," said LT Marg Police Senior PI Dhaneshwar Wagh.

The accused, Ashish Salunke, has been booked by the police under sections 279 (Rash Driving) and 304 (Death by Negligence) of the IPC.