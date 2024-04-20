Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: We’re banking on the Muslim vote, says Prakash Ambedkar
Mumbai: 55 full grown trees along EEH killed ‘by advertisers, builders’
Navi Mumbai: Flamingo found dead after fatal accident on Palm Beach Road
Mumbai: Student arrested for prank call
Maharashtra: Woman and grandson crushed to death by water tanker, driver escapes
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Man dies after being hit by bus driver booked
<< Back to Elections 2024

Mumbai: Man dies after being hit by bus; driver booked

Updated on: 20 April,2024 06:57 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

According to the police, on January 17, the driver allegedly collided with the man. Subsequently, the police took him to GT Hospital, where he was declared dead after receiving initial treatment

Mumbai: Man dies after being hit by bus; driver booked

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Man dies after being hit by bus; driver booked
x
00:00

The LT Marg police station has registered an FIR against the BEST Bus driver who allegedly collided with an unidentified victim, resulting in his death.


According to the police, on January 17, the driver allegedly collided with the man. Subsequently, the police took him to GT Hospital, where he was declared dead after receiving initial treatment.


"Upon receiving a call reporting a man lying unconscious near Vardhanman Chowk, we dispatched a team to the scene. The man was transported to the hospital, where he received initial treatment and was subsequently pronounced dead," said an officer.


"After inquiries in the nearby area, passersby informed us that a bus had collided with the man. One witness reported seeing the unidentified man crossing the road near the turning near Metro Junction when the incident occurred. We identified the bus and proceeded to register an FIR against the driver," said the officer.

The driver was identified as Ashish Salunke (24) by the police. However, the victim remains unidentified. "We are yet to identify the victim. We are circulating photos of the victim, hoping that he will be identified soon," said LT Marg Police Senior PI Dhaneshwar Wagh.

The accused, Ashish Salunke, has been booked by the police under sections 279 (Rash Driving) and 304 (Death by Negligence) of the IPC.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai news mumbai police news maharashtra
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK