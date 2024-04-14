Breaking News
Mumbai: The dark side of White Magic
Mumbai: BMC finally levels up on Barfiwala blunder
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Will Parag Alavani pip Poonam Mahajan to Mumbai North Central seat?
Mumbai: Bishnois claim they shot at Salman Khan’s house
Mumbai: Khar residents slam BMC’s proposed elevated road project
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Mother stabs her 23 year old son to death arrested
<< Back to Elections 2024

Mumbai: Mother stabs her 23-year old son to death, arrested

Updated on: 14 April,2024 05:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe , Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

The deceased was daily demanding money from his mother for consuming alcohol, leading to fights, police said

Mumbai: Mother stabs her 23-year old son to death, arrested

Representation image. File pic

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Mother stabs her 23-year old son to death, arrested
x
00:00

The Oshiwara police nabbed a mother who allegedly killed her own son in fit of rage. According to the police, the incident occurred in Shukla compound, Jogeshwari at around 4 pm on April 13.


“The accused mother Bindudevi Dubey (50), killed her son Shivkumar Dubey (23). She used a knife to kill the son," said DCP Zone 9, Raj Tilak Roushan. The police don't suspect the accused to be mentally unfit.


According to the police sources, the deceased son is Shivkumar, was alcoholic. The accused mother is Bindu Dubey was doing the household works. The deceased was daily demanding money from his mother for consuming alcohol and many times fights occurred between them, the police said. 


A police officer said, "Shivkumar starred beating his mother, Bindu at home. Meanwhile, Bindu took the knife and stabbed her son. Shivkumar died on the spot."

The locals rushed Shivkumar to Trauma Care hospital at Jogeshwari where he was declared dead before admission. The Oshiwara police also rushed at spot and took the mother Bindu Dubey into custody. 

According to the police sources, Bindudevi had reached the hospital in which the son was admitted and she was nabbed by the police while she was attempting to flee from the hospital. "She was trying to escape and was not giving satisfactory answers to the question and hence we nabbed her," said an officer.

A case has been registered against Bindudevi, under section 302 (attempt to murder) of the IPC. Further investigation is on.

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Crime News mumbai crime news mumbai mumbai news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK