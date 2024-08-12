Breaking News
Bruno set to be Man Utd’s highest paid player: Report

Updated on: 12 August,2024 08:23 AM IST  |  New Delhi
The former Sporting CP midfielder made the switch to Old Trafford in June 2020 and made an instant impact at the club

Bruno set to be Man Utd’s highest paid player: Report

Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes. Pic/Getty Images

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has been the centre of attention this summer and even attracted interest from clubs outside England trying to secure his signature. The Portuguese is close to signing a new deal valid until June 2027 with an option to extend until 2028 and is set to make Bruno, who was previously on 220,000 pounds per week, (Rs 2.35 crore) the highest-paid player at Man United as reported by English outlet The Sun.


The former Sporting CP midfielder made the switch to Old Trafford in June 2020 and made an instant impact at the club. Over the course of his career as a player at Manchester United, he has played a total of 233 games and has been their leader in the dressing room and on the pitch. He has accumulated 79 goals and 66 assists to his name during that time.


Manchester United lost the Community Shield against Manchester City on Saturday but it was a significant day for the club as reports indicate they have agreed to sign Bayern Munich duo Matthijs De Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui on separate deals and have also sold their wing back Aaron Wan-Bissaka to West Ham in attempts to bolster their defensive backline. “When we have some news, we will announce it. Until that point, we will work with the squad that is available. It’s clear we have the problems [in defence] and we have to work,” Ten Hag said in a press conference after the community shield when asked about the transfers.

manchester united england Bruno Fernandes sports news football

