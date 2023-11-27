The previous youngest player in the Italian league was Wisdom Amey, who was 15 years, 274 days when he made his debut for Bologna in 2021. Camarda, who was born in 2008, replaced Luka Jovic

Francesco Camarda

Listen to this article Camarda, 15, becomes youngest player in Serie A x 00:00

AC Milan’s 15-year-old forward Francesco Camarda became the youngest player in Serie A history. Aged 15 years, 2 months, 16 days, Camarda came on in the 83rd minute of Milan’s 1-0 win over Fiorentina at the San Siro on Saturday.

Also Read: Super Sub Ninthoi stars as Chennaiyin earn a point vs East Bengal

ADVERTISEMENT

The previous youngest player in the Italian league was Wisdom Amey, who was 15 years, 274 days when he made his debut for Bologna in 2021. Camarda, who was born in 2008, replaced Luka Jovic.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever