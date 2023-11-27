Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Camarda 15 becomes youngest player in Serie A

Camarda, 15, becomes youngest player in Serie A

Updated on: 27 November,2023 07:52 AM IST  |  Milan
AP , PTI |

The previous youngest player in the Italian league was Wisdom Amey, who was 15 years, 274 days when he made his debut for Bologna in 2021. Camarda, who was born in 2008, replaced Luka Jovic

AC Milan’s 15-year-old forward Francesco Camarda became the youngest player in Serie A history. Aged 15 years, 2 months, 16 days, Camarda came on in the 83rd minute of Milan’s 1-0 win over Fiorentina at the San Siro on Saturday.


Also Read: Super Sub Ninthoi stars as Chennaiyin earn a point vs East Bengal


The previous youngest player in the Italian league was Wisdom Amey, who was 15 years, 274 days when he made his debut for Bologna in 2021. Camarda, who was born in 2008, replaced Luka Jovic.


