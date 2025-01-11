Breaking News
Captain Alexander-Arnold leads Liverpool into fourth Rd

Updated on: 12 January,2025 08:20 AM IST  |  Liverpool
Slot made eight changes after suffering just his second defeat in charge of the Reds in Wednesday’s League Cup semi-final first leg against Tottenham

Captain Alexander-Arnold leads Liverpool into fourth Rd

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates his goal v Accrington Stanley on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Captain Alexander-Arnold leads Liverpool into fourth Rd
Trent Alexander-Arnold’s stunning strike lit up Liverpool’s 4-0 win over League Two Accrington Stanley to cruise into the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday. 


The England international was named captain in the absence of Virgil van Dijk in a much-changed side named by Arne Slot and led by example after being criticised for his display in a 2-2 draw against Manchester United last weekend. 


Slot made eight changes after suffering just his second defeat in charge of the Reds in Wednesday’s League Cup semi-final first leg against Tottenham. 


The Dutchman had warned the Premier League leaders that a trip to Anfield would be Accrington’s “Champions League final.” 

Diogo Jota was left with a simple task to tap in from Darwin Nunez’s low cross to open the floodgates. Alexander-Arnold then doubled the lead with a hit into the top corner from outside the box. Jayden Danns made most of just his second appearance of the season to fire 14 minutes from time.

liverpool tottenham hotspur fa cup football sports news Sports Update

