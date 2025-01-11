Slot made eight changes after suffering just his second defeat in charge of the Reds in Wednesday’s League Cup semi-final first leg against Tottenham

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates his goal v Accrington Stanley on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Captain Alexander-Arnold leads Liverpool into fourth Rd

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s stunning strike lit up Liverpool’s 4-0 win over League Two Accrington Stanley to cruise into the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday.

The England international was named captain in the absence of Virgil van Dijk in a much-changed side named by Arne Slot and led by example after being criticised for his display in a 2-2 draw against Manchester United last weekend.

The Dutchman had warned the Premier League leaders that a trip to Anfield would be Accrington’s “Champions League final.”

Diogo Jota was left with a simple task to tap in from Darwin Nunez’s low cross to open the floodgates. Alexander-Arnold then doubled the lead with a hit into the top corner from outside the box. Jayden Danns made most of just his second appearance of the season to fire 14 minutes from time.

