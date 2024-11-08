Catholic Gym football trials on Nov 9, 10

Players interested in representing the Catholic Gymkhana team are requested to report for the trials in their playing kit at least 20 minutes before the scheduled time for the registration of names

Catholic Gymkhana, champions of MFA Second Division, and now promoted to the First Division, will be holding selection trials for the season 2024-25. The first day of the trials will be on Saturday, November 9, at the Karnatak SA ground at 4:30pm and the second day will be on Sunday, November 10, at Goans SA ground, Cross Maidan at 8:30am.

Players interested in representing the Catholic Gymkhana team are requested to report for the trials in their playing kit at least 20 minutes before the scheduled time for the registration of names. For details, contact Roy Fernandes (98200 00499) or Gordon D’Costa (9820802524).