As a result, the 21-year-old has reclaimed his 2,800 ELO rating, going past Fabiano Caruana to take the second place in the world rankings

India’s Arjun Erigaisi

Listen to this article Erigaisi beats Sarana, rises to World No. 2 x 00:00

India’s Arjun Erigaisi leapfrogged to second place in the world chess rankings thanks to his victory over Alexey Sarana in the Chennai Grand Masters on Thursday.

He is jointly leading the Masters category alongside Amin Tabatabaei after three rounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Starting with the black pieces, Arjun reacted to Sarana’s Queen’s Pawn Opening as he engaged him in the Indian Game before swiftly going for an East Indian Defense.

Also Read: Sinner, Alcaraz placed in different groups

Both players knocked off their kings early in the tie while remaining locked in an intense battle before Arjun earned the upper hand, converting it into his competition’s second win.

As a result, the 21-year-old has reclaimed his 2,800 ELO rating, going past Fabiano Caruana to take the second place in the world rankings.

Also in Round 3 of the Masters category, Amin Tabatabaei caused a big upset as he beat French Grandmaster Maxime Vachier-Lagrave with his unique tactical precision.

In the meantime, Levon Aronian came up with a dominant victory over Parham Maghsoodloo of Iran, asserting his presence in the event.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever