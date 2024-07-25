Celtic stun Man City 4-3 in friendly

With several top stars resting from the European Championships, City manager Pep Guardiola used the opportunity to analyse younger talent

Nicolas Kuhn celebrates scoring against Man City at Chapel Hill on Tuesday. Pic/Getty Images

Nicolas Kuhn scored twice and Luis Palma netted the decider in the 68th minute to give Celtic a 4-3 victory over Manchester City in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday. Norway’s Erling Haaland, wearing the City captain’s armband for the first time, nodded home an equaliser in the 57th minute only for Honduran international Palma to tap in the winning goal on a breakaway at the University of North Carolina’s Kenan Memorial Stadium.

The match was a tune-up for next month’s start of the 2024-25 campaigns for Celtic, winner of the past three Scottish Premiership crowns, and four-time defending English Premier League champions Manchester City, who began a US tour. With several top stars resting from the European Championships, City manager Pep Guardiola used the opportunity to analyse younger talent.

The match marked a Celtic debut for goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, the 37-year-old Dane who began his career with City in 2006. German right wing Kuhn netted a first-half brace for Celtic, playing in a fourth pre-season match. Down 3-1 at half-time, City answered seconds into the second half on 21-year-old Argentine substitute Maximo Perrone’s goal.

