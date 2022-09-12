Breaking News
Mumbai: Aam Aadmi Party eyes BMC with free water and bus rides ahead of polls
Mumbai: BEST gears up to earn carbon credits
IMD predicts heavy rain; issues yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane
Thane: Missing six-year-old’s body found in immersion tank in Ulhasnagar
Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray figures on the list of defaulters at MCA-Kandivli club, office-bearers write to CEO to cancel membership
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Chelseas Kepa engaged to model Martinez

Chelsea’s Kepa engaged to model Martinez

Updated on: 12 September,2022 10:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

The couple shared their engagement news on their respective social media handles

Chelsea’s Kepa engaged to model Martinez

Kepa Arrizabalaga and Andrea Martinez


Spanish football star Kepa Arrizabalaga, 27, has announced his engagement to 2020 Miss Universe Spain winner, Andrea Martinez, 29.


Chelsea footballer Kepa and Martinez have been dating since January, but reportedly they have been in a relationship weeks before going public. 

Also Read: Euro 2020: Kepa Arrizabalaga added to Spain’s Covid-19 back-ups


The couple shared their engagement news on their respective social media handles. 

Kepa Instagrammed the above picture and captioned it: “SHE SAID YES.” Martinez replied: “YESSSS! YESSSS! AND YES ALL THE TIME! I love you.”

Also Read: Athletic Bilbao 'keeper Arrizabalaga set for record deal

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
chelsea sports news football Instagram

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK