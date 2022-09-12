Chelsea’s Kepa engaged to model Martinez

The couple shared their engagement news on their respective social media handles

Kepa Arrizabalaga and Andrea Martinez

Spanish football star Kepa Arrizabalaga, 27, has announced his engagement to 2020 Miss Universe Spain winner, Andrea Martinez, 29.

Chelsea footballer Kepa and Martinez have been dating since January, but reportedly they have been in a relationship weeks before going public.

The couple shared their engagement news on their respective social media handles.

Kepa Instagrammed the above picture and captioned it: “SHE SAID YES.” Martinez replied: “YESSSS! YESSSS! AND YES ALL THE TIME! I love you.”

