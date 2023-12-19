The star in Ratnam FC’s massive win was prolific striker Chris Fernandes, who struck a hat-trick of goals while Kisna Das and Anand Saravatu scored one goal each to complete the winning margin

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article Chris Fernandes nets hat-trick in Ratnam FC’s MFA big win x 00:00

Ratnam FC enjoyed smooth sailing as they beat Colaba FC to 5-0 in a Super Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Monday.

Also Read: Giles Shield: JBCN rides on Deev's 130 to beat Sharda Mandir by 56 runs

ADVERTISEMENT

The star in Ratnam FC’s massive win was prolific striker Chris Fernandes, who struck a hat-trick of goals while Kisna Das and Anand Saravatu scored one goal each to complete the winning margin.

In the second match, Mumbai City FC and India On Track shared honours in a goalless draw.