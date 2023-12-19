Breaking News
Maharashtra: Gang of 13 men loots valuables from workers at company in Thane
DRI nabs man suspected of smuggling drugs, seizes cocaine worth Rs 40 crore
Delhi excise policy case: ED issues fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal
Gokhale bridge: Some trains to be affected due to construction of ROB, says WR
Thane run-over case: Bureaucrat's son, two others get bail day after arrest
Union government issues advisory amidst Covid-19 surge and detection of JN.1 variant
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Chris Fernandes nets hat trick in Ratnam FCs MFA big win

Chris Fernandes nets hat-trick in Ratnam FC’s MFA big win

Updated on: 19 December,2023 08:32 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

The star in Ratnam FC’s massive win was prolific striker Chris Fernandes, who struck a hat-trick of goals while Kisna Das and Anand Saravatu scored one goal each to complete the winning margin

Chris Fernandes nets hat-trick in Ratnam FC’s MFA big win

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article
Chris Fernandes nets hat-trick in Ratnam FC’s MFA big win
x
00:00

Ratnam FC enjoyed smooth sailing as they beat Colaba FC to 5-0 in a Super Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Monday.


Also Read: Giles Shield: JBCN rides on Deev's 130 to beat Sharda Mandir by 56 runs


The star in Ratnam FC’s massive win was prolific striker Chris Fernandes, who struck a hat-trick of goals while Kisna Das and Anand Saravatu scored one goal each to complete the winning margin.


In the second match, Mumbai City FC and India On Track shared honours in a goalless draw.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

football sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK