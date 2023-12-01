Breaking News
Players approached for match manipulation: AIFF

Updated on: 01 December,2023 08:12 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI

AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey did not elaborate on how they received the information, , which players were approached and who contacted them but insisted that the federation is committed to save the integrity of the game

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Thursday revealed that several I-League players were recently approached for “match manipulation” and promised to investigate the matter.


AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey did not elaborate on how they received the information, which players were approached and who contacted them but insisted that the federation is committed to saving the integrity of the game. 


He said in a statement: “We have received information of multiple approaches to our players. We will thoroughly examine the incidents, investigate, and take all necessary action.”

