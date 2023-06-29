Breaking News
Indian banks' asset quality best in a decade, expected to improve further: RBI
City completes signing Kovacic from Chelsea

Updated on: 29 June,2023 08:45 AM IST  |  Manchester
Pep Guardiola’s team captured the Premier League title, Champions League and FA Cup, becoming only the second English team to achieve that feat.

Mateo Kovacic

Manchester City completed the signing of Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea on a four-year contract for 25 million pounds ($31.9 million) plus add-ons.


The Croatia midfielder, 29, who was part of Chelsea’s Champions League-winning team of 2021, becomes City’s first signing since it won a treble of trophies last season.


Pep Guardiola’s team captured the Premier League title, Champions League and FA Cup, becoming only the second English team to achieve that feat. 


“This is a brilliant move for me, and I cannot wait to get started with City,” Kovacic said.

