City completes signing Kovacic from Chelsea

Mateo Kovacic

Manchester City completed the signing of Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea on a four-year contract for 25 million pounds ($31.9 million) plus add-ons.

The Croatia midfielder, 29, who was part of Chelsea’s Champions League-winning team of 2021, becomes City’s first signing since it won a treble of trophies last season.

Pep Guardiola’s team captured the Premier League title, Champions League and FA Cup, becoming only the second English team to achieve that feat.

“This is a brilliant move for me, and I cannot wait to get started with City,” Kovacic said.

