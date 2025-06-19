Real Madrid legend Sergio, 39, brings about Spanish cheer with crucial header to help Monterrey hold Champions League finalists Inter Milan in 1-1 draw

Monterrey’s Sergio Ramos celebrates scoring against Inter Milan in Pasadena, USA, on Tuesday. Pic/AFP

The 39-year-old Real Madrid and Spain legend Sergio Ramos scored as Monterrey held Inter Milan 1-1 in a hard-fought FIFA Club World Cup Group E opener in Pasadena on Tuesday.

The Italians were in control almost from the kick-off. However, it was the Mexican side that opened the scoring when midfielder Oliver Torres swung a corner in from the right and Ramos — who had lost defender Francesco Acerbi on the edge of the six-yard box — steered his header into the bottom corner in the 25th minute.

It was a familiar sight for fans as Ramos had scored many an important header for club and country, not least the stoppage time equaliser in the 2014 Champions League final against Atletico Madrid — a goal that ultimately led Los Blancos to win 4-1 in extra time.

Nevertheless, Inter found the equaliser in the 42nd minute through striker Lautaro Martinez. It came about after a well-worked free-kick routine which saw Kristjan Asllani chip the ball behind the Monterrey defence to Carlos Augusto who squared it for the Argentine to tap it in.

Inter, playing their first game since being thrashed 0-5 by Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final, were left ruing their failure.

“When you don’t get all three points you’re never happy. But one point is better than no point,” said Ramos.

Inter’s new coach Cristian Chivu denied claims that the Italian giants had underestimated the Mexicans. “We respect every team we play,” he said.

