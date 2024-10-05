CNS stun Don Bosco 1-0 in Ahmed Sailor pre-quarters

Though it was Don Bosco, who dominated play, both in terms of possession and creating openings, their lack of finishing denied them from seizing the advantage. This eventually proved to be their undoing

CNS (Kandivli) charted their progress by creating a huge upset when they stunned strong title contenders Don Bosco (Matunga) by a solitary goal in the boys under-16 Ahmed Sailor pre-quarter finals of the MSSA inter-school football tournament at the St Francis D’Assisi ground, Borivli, here on Thursday.

Coming up with an industrious performance in the midfield and backed by a resilient show at the back, CNS struck the winner mid-way through the second half.

Ridhiman Singh found the match-winning goal after receiving a square pass from Anjaney Pandey who was found clear down the right by a long diagonal delivery from their captain Anirvinya Sarkar from his own half.

More than the result, it was the performance that was disappointing by Don Bosco. The reigning first division champions were lackluster to say the least. Not being disciplined enough in retaining possession, poor quality of passes from the midfield, apart from wastefulness in front of goal marked large portions of their play. Consequently, they found themselves on the wrong side of the score line.

Though it was Don Bosco, who dominated play, both in terms of possession and creating openings, their lack of finishing denied them from seizing the advantage. This eventually proved to be their undoing.

CNS, on the other hand, were happy to play second fiddle for a major part of the match. They focussed on keeping themselves fairly organised at the back and worked hard in the midfield as they held onto their slender, one-goal advantage till the final whistle.

In the other match of the day, an impressive Don Bosco (Borivli) who led by a solitary goal at half-time, ran out comfortable 4-0 winners against Jamnabai Narsee (Juhu) to enter the quarter-finals. Malekai D’Silva, captain Cristiano Lewis and Aarav Kataria struck a goal each while pick of the lot came from substitute Elijah Fernandes, who struck a brilliant free-kick into the top corner.