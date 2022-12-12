Breaking News
Coach Didier Deschamps lauds France’s ‘heart and guts’ in victory over England

Updated on: 12 December,2022 08:47 AM IST  |  Doha
AFP |

“It’s fabulous because it was a big match against a very good English team,” Deschamps said. “We responded once again, it’s wonderful to reach the last four again, you have to savour it, a World Cup semi-final is quite something

France coach Didier Deschamps


France coach Didier Deschamps said his side showed “heart and guts” to defeat England 2-1 on Saturday to reach the World Cup semi-final. 


“It’s fabulous because it was a big match against a very good English team,” Deschamps said. “We responded once again, it’s wonderful to reach the last four again, you have to savour it, a World Cup semi-final is quite something. 



“There is quality in this team, but there is also a good mentality and a state of mind. We gave them a little ammunition with two penalties, but it is with hearts and guts that we held onto this result.” Deschamps said France’s semi-final opponents Morocco “deserve all our respect and recognition”. “They weren’t among the teams we were expecting there, but it’s anything but a surprise.”

