Coach Didier Deschamps lauds France’s ‘heart and guts’ in victory over England

France coach Didier Deschamps said his side showed “heart and guts” to defeat England 2-1 on Saturday to reach the World Cup semi-final.

“It’s fabulous because it was a big match against a very good English team,” Deschamps said. “We responded once again, it’s wonderful to reach the last four again, you have to savour it, a World Cup semi-final is quite something.

“There is quality in this team, but there is also a good mentality and a state of mind. We gave them a little ammunition with two penalties, but it is with hearts and guts that we held onto this result.” Deschamps said France’s semi-final opponents Morocco “deserve all our respect and recognition”. “They weren’t among the teams we were expecting there, but it’s anything but a surprise.”

