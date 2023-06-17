Coach Stimac rues goalless draw against Lebanon

In an evenly-matched contest on Thursday, India created more and better chances than Lebanon, but couldn’t breach the deadlock in the end

Igor Stimac

Indian football team head coach Igor Stimac rued missed opportunities as his side played out a goalless draw with Lebanon in their final group game of the Intercontinental Cup.

In an evenly-matched contest on Thursday, India created more and better chances than Lebanon, but couldn’t breach the deadlock in the end.

Lebanon was already confirmed to be India’s opponent in Sunday’s final before the game kicked off as Vanuatu beat Mongolia 1-0 earlier in the day. Stimac stated his side deserved to win the game and assured that his team would do their best to emerge triumphant in Sunday’s final.

“I would say it was a good game with lots of action. Both sides gave their best to create a good game of football. We knew that we are going to face a good opposition and we knew that they were going to test our abilities defending which happened a couple of times but we defended well,” Stimac stated in the post-match press conference.

“They stuck to the plan and created enough chances to win the game, more than enough. I’m sorry for them because they didn’t score with very clear opportunities. We had much better chances than Lebanon, that was clear. We deserved to win this game. It didn’t happen, but we are going to make sure we win it in three days.” India are yet to concede in the ongoing Intercontinental Cup edition.

