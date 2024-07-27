Meanwhile, Bombay Scottish (Mahim) returned to winning ways as they handed Cathedral & John Connon (Fort) a 1-0 defeat

St Lawrence’s goal-scorers Anush More (left) and Tanish Mahadik at St Francis D’Assisi ground, Borivli. Pics/Satej Shinde

Listen to this article Contrasting wins help St Lawrence, Don Bosco enter playoffs x 00:00

St Lawrence High School (Kandivli) dished out an excellent combined performance to score a fluent 2-0 win against Christ Church School (Byculla) in a boys U-16 Group ‘A’ match of the MSSA inter-school football tournament at the St Francis D’Assisi High School ground, Borivli, on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kandivli boys, winners of the MSSA Ahmed Sailor knockout tournament last year, scored once in each half. Anush More’s long-range shot gave them the opener while a superb solo effort from Tanish Mahadik made it 2-0 as St Lawrence recorded their second successive win to qualify for the playoffs. St Lawrence had defeated Smt RSB AVM (Juhu) 3-1 previously.

Don Bosco’s Shelden Dias (right) and Hitesh Bhatia of Campion fight for the ball during their MSSA U-16 match in Borivli yesterday

In another first-division match, reigning champions Don Bosco (Matunga) struck at the death to overcome former champions Campion School (Cooperage) by a tense 1-0 margin. Consistent scorer Adair D’Souza netted the decisive goal to ensure Don Bosco’s second win and a place in the playoffs.

Also Read: Pawar Public girls clinch MSSA U-14 Div-II title

Meanwhile, Bombay Scottish (Mahim) returned to winning ways as they handed Cathedral & John Connon (Fort) a 1-0 defeat. The Mahim lads, who had earlier lost 0-2 to Don Bosco (Matunga), scored the winning goal through their skipper Raghav Kanodia in the ninth minute of the first half.