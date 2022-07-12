Cristiano Ronaldo not for sale: Manchester United coach Erik Ten Hag

The 37-year-old did not make the plane for the pre-season trip, with reports saying he wants to leave after United’s failure to qualify for the Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo

New Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said Monday that Cristiano Ronaldo was “not for sale”, despite the Portuguese superstar skipping the pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia.

Ronaldo missed the start of training with the English Premier League giants last week due to a family issue. The 37-year-old did not make the plane for the pre-season trip, with reports saying he wants to leave after United’s failure to qualify for the Champions League.

Speaking on the eve of the Old Trafford club’s first pre-season friendly against Liverpool in Bangkok on Tuesday, Ten Hag said: “We are planning for Cristiano Ronaldo for the season and that’s it and I’m looking forward to working with him. I have read it, but what I say is Cristiano is not for sale, he is in our plans and we want success together.”

