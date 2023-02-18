'The conditions aren't right...': Lionel Messi's father rules out his Barcelona return

The 35-year-old signed for Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2021 after the Catalan club were unable to renew his deal because of La Liga’s financial fair play rules.

Lionel Messi’s father and representative Jorge Messi said on Thursday it is unlikely his son will return to play for Barcelona.

“I don’t think so, the conditions aren’t right,” Jorge Messi told reporters at Barcelona airport.

