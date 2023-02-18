Breaking News
Mumbai: IIT Bombay launches parallel probe in student death case
Mumbai: Temperature rises, so does AQI levels
Maharashtra: BJP cannot finish the Sena, says Uddhav Thackeray
Mumbai: Lower Parel traffic delays fire-fighting op at Raghuvanshi
Mumbai Crime: Delivery boy saved numbers of women, sent them porn

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > The conditions arent right Lionel Messis father rules out his Barcelona return

'The conditions aren't right...': Lionel Messi's father rules out his Barcelona return

Updated on: 18 February,2023 08:35 AM IST  |  Barcelona
AFP |

Top

The 35-year-old signed for Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2021 after the Catalan club were unable to renew his deal because of La Liga’s financial fair play rules.

'The conditions aren't right...': Lionel Messi's father rules out his Barcelona return

Lionel Messi


Lionel Messi’s father and representative Jorge Messi said on Thursday it is unlikely his son will return to play for Barcelona.


The 35-year-old signed for Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2021 after the Catalan club were unable to renew his deal because of La Liga’s financial fair play rules. 



Also Read: Lionel Messi has doubts about playing 2026 World Cup at age 39


“I don’t think so, the conditions aren’t right,” Jorge Messi told reporters at Barcelona airport.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

lionel messi fc barcelona Paris St Germain la liga sports news football

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK