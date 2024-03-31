Breaking News
Departing Mbappe can still change his mind: PSG coach
Departing Mbappe can still change his mind: PSG coach

Updated on: 01 April,2024 07:45 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP |

“Let’s imagine that we win four titles this season and Kylian makes his choice at the last moment and decides that his place is in Paris. Why not?”

Star striker Kylian Mbappe “can still change his mind” about leaving Paris Saint-Germain this summer, coach Luis Enrique said on Saturday. “I’m still hoping that Kylian will change his mind. He hasn’t said anything yet. He can still change his mind,” the 53-year-old Spaniard told Prime Video. “Let’s imagine that we win four titles this season and Kylian makes his choice at the last moment and decides that his place is in Paris. Why not?”


Also Read: ‘It’s what we play for’


After much debate about the future of the France captain, Mbappe told PSG in February that he would leave the Parc des Princes at the end of his contract this summer. Spanish giants Real Madrid are the favourites to secure the signature of the 2018 World Cup winner.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

