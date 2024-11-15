Difficult period for Mbappe: Deschamps

After France drew 0-0 with Israel in the Nations League, Deschamps was again asked about the reasons behind the Real Madrid striker’s absence from his squad

Kylian Mbappe

France coach Didier Deschamps said that there are both physical and psychological reasons for Kylian Mbappé’s rough patch of form.

After France drew 0-0 with Israel in the Nations League, Deschamps was again asked about the reasons behind the Real Madrid striker’s absence from his squad.

“It’s a fact that he is in a difficult situation,” Deschamps told broadcaster TF1. “Obviously, he is going through a period which is not the happiest of his career.”

Mbappe was not included in Deschamps’ list for the match against Israel and a game in Italy later this this week.

Mbappe was also absent from the previous France gathering because of a minor thigh injury. This time he is not injured. “He wanted to come,” Deschamps said.

“I think it’s better for him [not to be selected] at the moment. Everybody can go through a difficult period. There is a physical element, and a psychological one.”

