Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Brazils Vinicius Jr misses penalty Argentina stunned

Brazil’s Vinicius Jr misses penalty; Argentina stunned

Updated on: 16 November,2024 07:21 AM IST  |  Montevideo
AFP |

Two minutes after the interval Omar Alderete grabbed what proved to be the winner, rising at the back post to head home a cross from Inter Miami midfielder Diego Gomez

Vinicius Jr

World champions Argentina suffered a 2-1 defeat to Paraguay while rivals Brazil were held to a 1-1 draw at Venezuela as South America’s big guns struggled in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying on Thursday. 


It started well for Lionel Scaloni’s team, also reigning Copa America champions, as they grabbed an early lead through Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez. Eight minutes later, Gustavo Velazquez whipped in a cross and Antonio Sanabria leapt in the air and fired past Emiliano Martinez with a brilliantly executed bicycle kick. 


Also Read: India eye good show v Malaysia today


Two minutes after the interval Omar Alderete grabbed what proved to be the winner, rising at the back post to head home a cross from Inter Miami midfielder Diego Gomez.

Meanwhile, Vinicius Junior missed a penalty as Brazil had to settle for a point after a superb Raphinha free-kick was cancelled out by a second half strike from Telasco Segovia.

Two minutes before the interval, Brazil finally broke through with Raphinha’s free-kick flying in off in the inside off the far post. Venezuela drew level within a minute of the break — Segovia blasting in from the edge of the box after a lay off from Jefferson Savarino.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies.

