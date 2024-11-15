The game on Monday at the GMC Balayogi Gachibowli Stadium will be yet another addition to this historic rivalry. There’s nothing to separate India and Malaysia in terms of results

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article India eye good show v Malaysia today x 00:00

The India-Malaysia football rivalry goes a long way back. From their first meeting in 1957 friendly in Kuala Lumpur, where India emerged 3-0 winners, until last year’s Merdeka Tournament clash in which Malaysia ran out 4-2 winners.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Sinner cruises past Medvedev 6-3, 6-4

The game on Monday at the GMC Balayogi Gachibowli Stadium will be yet another addition to this historic rivalry. There’s nothing to separate India and Malaysia in terms of results.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever