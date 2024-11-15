Breaking News
Mid-Day Impact: State Human Rights Commission summons officers over Borivli hawkers’ menace
Mumbai: Senior citizen seduces senior citizens in suburbs on morning walks
Maharashtra elections 2024: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis says BJP not against Muslims, only opposes appeasement
Mumbai: Bandra Kurla Complex chokes as pollution levels soar
Mumbai: Metro work shakes historic Kalaram Mandir in Girgaon
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > India eye good show v Malaysia today

India eye good show v Malaysia today

Updated on: 16 November,2024 07:19 AM IST  |  Hyderabad
IANS |

Top

The game on Monday at the GMC Balayogi Gachibowli Stadium will be yet another addition to this historic rivalry. There’s nothing to separate India and Malaysia in terms of results

India eye good show v Malaysia today

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article
India eye good show v Malaysia today
x
00:00

The India-Malaysia football rivalry goes a long way back. From their first meeting in 1957 friendly in Kuala Lumpur, where India emerged 3-0 winners, until last year’s Merdeka Tournament clash in which Malaysia ran out 4-2 winners. 


Also Read: Sinner cruises past Medvedev 6-3, 6-4


The game on Monday at the GMC Balayogi Gachibowli Stadium will be yet another addition to this historic rivalry. There’s nothing to separate India and Malaysia in terms of results. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

india malaysia football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK