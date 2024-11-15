Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Sinner cruises past Medvedev 6 3 6 4

Sinner cruises past Medvedev 6-3, 6-4

Updated on: 16 November,2024 07:17 AM IST  |  Turin (Italy)
AFP |

And he only needed a set to ensure top spot in the Ilie Nastase Group and deny Medvedev a place in the last four of the season-ending event in Turin

Sinner cruises past Medvedev 6-3, 6-4

Jannik Sinner celebrates his win over Daniil Medvedev. Pic/AFP

Sinner cruises past Medvedev 6-3, 6-4
Jannik Sinner capped a perfect group stage at the ATP Finals with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Daniil Medvedev on Thursday which eliminated his Russian rival.


Also Read: Carlsen wins Open section, Pragg finishes runner-up


World No. 1 Sinner had already qualified for the semi-finals thanks to Alex De Minaur winning the opening set in his defeat to Taylor Fritz earlier in the day. And he only needed a set to ensure top spot in the Ilie Nastase Group and deny Medvedev a place in the last four of the season-ending event in Turin. 


Sinner was in no mood to disappoint his passionate home supporters and put in the latest in an increasingly long line of impressive performances to head into the semis with a perfect three wins from three.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

