Sinner cruises past Medvedev 6-3, 6-4

Jannik Sinner celebrates his win over Daniil Medvedev. Pic/AFP

Jannik Sinner capped a perfect group stage at the ATP Finals with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Daniil Medvedev on Thursday which eliminated his Russian rival.

World No. 1 Sinner had already qualified for the semi-finals thanks to Alex De Minaur winning the opening set in his defeat to Taylor Fritz earlier in the day. And he only needed a set to ensure top spot in the Ilie Nastase Group and deny Medvedev a place in the last four of the season-ending event in Turin.

Sinner was in no mood to disappoint his passionate home supporters and put in the latest in an increasingly long line of impressive performances to head into the semis with a perfect three wins from three.

