Carlsen wins Open section, Pragg finishes runner-up

Magnus Carlsen. File pic

World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen of Norway delivered a flawless performance on the final day to clinch the title in the Open section, while India’s R Praggnanandhaa finished runner-up at the Tata Steel Chess India Rapid Tournament at the Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium here on Friday. Carlsen, the overnight leader, defeated Germany’s Vincent Keymer in the seventh round. With an impressive total of 7.5 points out of 9.

Praggnanandhaa and Wesley So finished tied on 5.5 points, but the Indian’s superior tie-break score earned him the runner-up position, while So took the third spot.

