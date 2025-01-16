Double draw deal!

League leaders Liverpool held 1-1 by Nottingham Forest, while champions Manchester City blow two-goal lead to share points with Brentford

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland reacts after missing a goal-scoring opportunity at Brentford yesterday; (right) Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah thanks the fans following their 2-2 away draw against Nottingham Forest yesterday. Pics/Getty Images

Liverpool’s charge towards the Premier League title was halted by a stubborn Nottingham Forest in a 1-1 draw on Tuesday while Manchester City’s resurgence came undone in a 2-2 draw at Brentford.

Chris Wood fired Forest in front early on at a raucous City Ground, but Liverpool dominated almost the entire 97 minutes and got back on level terms thanks to substitute Diogo Jota’s goal with his first touch.

Only a brilliant goalkeeping performance from Matz Sels denied the leaders victory, but the point maintained a six-point cushion over Forest for Arne Slot’s men, who also have a game in hand. Liverpool boss Arne Slot was very pleased with his team’s effort, despite not coming away with all three points.

Slot happy despite 2-2 result

“I could not have asked for more. Second half was outstanding. There are not many teams that can create so many chances against an opponent so defensively strong. Unfortunately we couldn’t get a second,” said Slot.

Liverpool’s second consecutive league draw opens the door for Arsenal to cut the gap at the top to four points when they host Tottenham in the north London derby on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, any suggestion that Manchester City could get themselves back in the title race was ended after a late collapse in West London as Brentford struck twice in the final 10 minutes. Earlier, Phil Foden’s double had City on course for a fourth consecutive win after a run of just one victory in

13 games.

Defence lets City down

However, the English champions’ defending left much to be desired all night and they were duly punished as Yoane Wissa and Christian Norgaard netted for the Bees, despite Brentford wasting a host of good chances.

Guardiola was left to lament the lack of physicality and height from his group of midfielders in the absence of Rodri, as both the goals they conceded stemmed from crosses into the box.

Guardiola unimpressed

“We are not [at our best] and we didn’t take the right decisions. At 2-0, we have to close it, but we don’t have those specific players to defend in the box, so we have to do it by controlling the ball,” said Guardiola.

