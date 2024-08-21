The Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata was scheduled to host a highly anticipated derby between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC as part of the ongoing Durand Cup 2024 on Sunday

Football fans staged a protest near Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata on Saturday against the rape and murder of a woman resident doctor in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital (Pic: Screengrab/ANI)

Listen to this article Durand Cup 2024: AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey appeals to WB CM Mamata Banerjee for return of matches to Kolkata x 00:00

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey on Wednesday formally requested West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to reinstate Durand Cup 2024 matches in Kolkata.

The Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata was scheduled to host a highly anticipated derby between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC as part of the ongoing Durand Cup 2024 on Sunday. However, the match was abruptly canceled on Saturday due to security concerns stemming from protests related to an alleged rape and murder case involving a trainee doctor.

In light of the continuing widespread protests, the decision was made to relocate the second quarter-final match of the Durand Cup from Kolkata to Shillong, considering the prevailing security and playing conditions.

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: All India Football Federation president Kalyan Chaubey says, "The first derby match of the season between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan was scheduled to be held today and the number of police personnel that has been deployed here to stop this match… pic.twitter.com/exIDErb4zA — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2024

#WATCH | West Bengal: Former Sportspersons protest in Kolkata over the rape-murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital here. pic.twitter.com/URaWqR4BT4 — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2024

In a statement, AIFF President Chaubey highlighted the numerous appeals he has received from football enthusiasts around the world, requesting the return of the Durand Cup matches to Kolkata.

"I have received numerous appeals from not just the supporters of participating teams but also football fans across the world requesting the reinstatement of the Durand Cup matches in Kolkata," Kalyan Chaubey was quoted in a statement from AIFF as saying.

He also called on Chief Minister Banerjee to take the necessary steps to ensure the matches can proceed in Kolkata as originally planned.

"In my capacity as the President of the AIFF, I earnestly urge your office to take all necessary steps and measures to ensure that the Durand Cup matches can be held in Kolkata as scheduled," he added.

On Wednesday, former athletes staged a protest in Kolkata to demand justice for the trainee doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: Former East Bengal goalkeeper Sumit Mukherjee says, "All the players are here to protest against the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital incident and we demand justice..." https://t.co/lEeI4fVzkZ pic.twitter.com/gwOISGyRwR — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2024

During the demonstration, former East Bengal goalkeeper Sumit Mukherjee addressed ANI, stating that the sports community is united in seeking justice for the victim.

"All the players are here to protest against the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital incident and we demand justice...," Mukherjee said.

The tragic incident occurred on August 9, when a postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at the medical college, sparking widespread strikes and protests within the medical community across the nation.