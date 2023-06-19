Breaking News
Dutch soccer player Quincy Promes sentences to 18 months in prison for stabbing cousin

Dutch soccer player Quincy Promes sentences to 18 months in prison for stabbing cousin

Updated on: 19 June,2023 05:02 PM IST  |  Amsterdam
AP

Top

Netherlands forward Quincy Promes was found guilty Monday of stabbing his cousin in the leg and was sentenced to 18 months in prison

Dutch soccer player Quincy Promes sentences to 18 months in prison for stabbing cousin

Quincy Promes (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
Dutch soccer player Quincy Promes sentences to 18 months in prison for stabbing cousin
x
00:00

Netherlands forward Quincy Promes was found guilty Monday of stabbing his cousin in the leg and was sentenced to 18 months in prison.


The Amsterdam District Court judges said the sentence for the offense would usually be a year but they gave Promes a longer sentence because "the suspect is a professional soccer player and Dutch celebrity, and therefore sets an example to others.”


Promes was not in court for the verdict. He plays for Spartak Moscow in Russia.


In a written summary of the verdict, the court did not identify the 31-year-old Promes by name, in line with Dutch privacy rules. But the case has been widely reported in Dutch media.

Promes has scored seven goals in 50 international appearances for the Netherlands.

He was convicted of stabbing his cousin in the knee at a family party in a town near Amsterdam in July 2020. Police learned of the incident because they were tapping Promes' phone as part of an investigation into drug smuggling.

At the time of the stabbing, Promes played for Ajax.

football soccer sports sports news Sports Update International Sports News

