‘Energised’ Haaland nets hat-trick again

The English champions are the only side so far to win all three of their opening fixtures before an upcoming international break, helped in no small part by Haaland’s electric start

Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland fired Manchester City to the top of the Premier League with a second consecutive hat-trick in a 3-1 win at West Ham on Saturday.



The Norwegian put Ipswich to the sword last weekend and followed up with another treble to take his tally to 70 goals in 69 Premier League games since joining City from Borussia Dortmund. City have started the defence of their title in ominous fashion for those looking to depose Pep Guardiola’s men after winning the league for four consecutive seasons.

Haaland had the summer off from international duty and looks as refreshed as he has been ruthless. “I feel good, I feel energised. I had a long vacation and pre-season,” said Haaland. “Only footballers know how important it is to have a break. You need to calm your body and mind down because it’s a long season. It’s not as easy as people think.”

